Pune Police Seize 1,982 kg of Narcotics Worth ₹358.27 Crore Amid Surge in Drug Trafficking Since January | File Photo

Despite efforts by Pune police, the city continues to witness an alarming rise in narcotics trafficking, with several major busts over the past week revealing the city's worsening drug problem. The arrests of multiple drug peddlers and the seizure of significant amounts of illegal substances indicate that the narcotics trade is thriving, threatening the city's youth and public safety.

From January 1 to September 22, 2024, police seized 1,982 kilograms of various narcotics, including 134 kilograms of cannabis, 199 grams of cocaine, 5 kilograms of opium, and 1,839 grams of Mephedrone. The total street value of these drugs is a staggering ₹358.27 crore. However, these seizures occurred in just 52 cases. Police have made 86 arrests in the said tenure so far.

Recent cases

In a recent case, Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit 2 arrested a man on September 28, 2024, with 2.845 kilograms of opium (afeem) worth ₹56.9 lakh. The accused was identified as Devilal Shankarlal Aheer (42), a resident of Katraj, Pune.

According to the police, while patrolling, officers received a tip that Devilal was present at Ambegaon in a public place with the narcotics. Following the information, police arrested Devilal and seized his mobile phone, two-wheeler, and the narcotics.

Similarly, another case came to light from Maleek Nagar, Kondhwa, on September 27, 2024, where two drug peddlers were arrested for supplying Mephedrone. Police seized 63 grams of Mephedrone worth ₹14 lakh. The accused were identified as Zaheer alias Sad Gani (20) and Adnan Sabbir Shaikh (24), both residents of Kondhwa. Acting on a tip, both were arrested near Opel Falaq Society in Kondhwa.

In another case, the Narcotics Cell seized 22 kilograms of cannabis worth ₹4.61 lakh on September 26 and arrested Vaibhav Lakshman Rathor (19). A case was registered in Viman Nagar Police Station under the NDPS Act.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Nikhil Pingle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, "We are focusing more on the illegal market of Mephedrone (MD) and cannabis (ganja) in the city. A large bulk of these narcotics has been reduced and is available illegally in the market in small contraband.

Cannabis is more popular among youngsters. We are focusing more on it to minimize its availability. The main source of such narcotics is the Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha borders. People have also started growing these plants at their homes. Our team is highly active and looking for big contraband to seize."