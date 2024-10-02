Rohit Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi Slam MSRTC's 'Shivneri Sundaris' Initiative on Mumbai-Pune Route: 'Highly Perverted & Misogynistic' | Representational Image

Shivneri Sundaris — the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) new initiative for the e-Shivneri buses operating between Mumbai and Pune — has drawn criticism from several political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chaturvedi called the initiative "highly perverted and misogynistic." She wrote, "The table-top dancers of Goa, who were high on khoke and gaddari, have come up with this highly perverted and misogynistic idea of ‘Shivneri Sundaris’ who will ‘serve’ passengers travelling in Shivneri buses between Mumbai and Pune to ‘enhance the travel experience of passengers.’"

The table top dancers of Goa who were high on khoke and gaddari have come up with this highly perverted and misogynistic idea of ‘Shivneri Sundaris’ who will ‘serve’ passengers travelling in Shivneri buses between Mumbai-Pune and to ‘enhance the travel experience of passengers’. pic.twitter.com/8K7tVXwR9p — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 2, 2024

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA criticised the Mahayuti government, stating that they should focus on improving the quality of MSRTC buses instead of introducing such initiatives. He wrote, "The attitude and wisdom of the government are reflected in the subjects it prioritises. Today, when there is a need to focus on improving the condition of MSRTC, the newly appointed president of MSRTC is bringing in schemes like Shivneri Sundari. It is because of such irrational and whimsical policies that Maharashtra is going backwards."

What is Shivneri Sundaris?

Under the 'Shivneri Sundaris' initiative, trained hostesses will welcome and assist passengers during their journey. The aim is to enhance the passengers' travel experience. Passengers will receive high-quality assistance from Shivneri Sundaris at no extra cost. This initiative is modelled after air hostesses, with the hostesses providing travel-related information, answering queries, taking suggestions and feedback, and assisting passengers with basic amenities such as water, newspapers, and magazines.