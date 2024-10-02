Pune: Tamhini Ghat Surpasses Cherrapunji As Wettest Place In India This Monsoon With 9,644 MM Rainfall | FPJ Photo

Tamhini Ghat in Pune district received 9,644 mm of rainfall this monsoon, making it the wettest place in the country. This is higher than the overall rainfall (7,303.7 mm) received in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji this rainy season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, told HT, "If we look at the topography, both the northeastern areas and the Western Ghats are located at higher altitudes. The Sahyadri Range created a huge convergence over the region, generating exceptionally huge cloud masses, especially over the ghat section near Tamhini, which resulted in extremely heavy rain in this area."

"Moreover, the strong monsoon flow from the Arabian Sea and systems formed over Gujarat and Maharashtra also contributed significantly to higher rainfall in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra," he added.

Meanwhile, many other areas in Maharashtra like Davadi, Bhimashankar, Shirgaon, Lavasa, and Lonavala received rainfall between 5,000 and 7,000 mm this monsoon. Furthermore, Mahabaleshwar, Walvan, and Koyna in Satara; Ghatghar, Igatpuri, and Trimbakeshwar in Nashik; and Gaganbavada and Amboli in Kolhapur also received higher rainfall this rainy season.

Pune Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain & Cloudy Skies Until October 6

In a release on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in the city until October 6, along with a generally cloudy atmosphere during this period.

From October 1 to 3, the IMD stated that there will be a "partly cloudy sky," and from October 4 to 6, there will be a "partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon/evening with light rain very likely."

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 32-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 20-24 degrees Celsius.