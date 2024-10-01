 Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day

Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day

The entire episode created a fuss amongst the commuters, and they started expressing their frustration and concerns on X (formerly Twitter). They claimed that the parking fee was more than the metro ticket

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day | Sourced

Pune Metro on Monday suspended a contractor after he was found charging parking fees higher than the decided rate on the very first day of starting a pay-and-park facility at the District Court Metro Station.

Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Pune Metro, said, "The contractor started working from Monday, and we came to know that he was not charging as per the decided rate. So we stopped him from operating and also suspended his contract. The decided rate for parking is ₹15 for two hours. However, the contractor was found charging ₹15 for one hour for two-wheelers and ₹35 per hour for four-wheelers at the just-started pay-and-park facilities at the Shivajinagar and District Court Metro Station premises."

Read Also
Pune: Commuters Demand Extension Of Metro Timings After District Court-Swargate Stretch Inauguration
article-image

The entire episode created a fuss amongst the commuters, and they started expressing their frustration and concerns on X (formerly Twitter). They claimed that the parking fee was more than the metro ticket.

One user wrote, "Where is the GST number on the ticket? All parking spaces need to have it mandatorily to get the government contract."

FPJ Shorts
Vikram Solar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹1,500 Crore IPO; Check Out Key Details Here
Vikram Solar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹1,500 Crore IPO; Check Out Key Details Here
Tech Mahindra Shares Rise By Over 2% After 'Hold' Call From HSBC
Tech Mahindra Shares Rise By Over 2% After 'Hold' Call From HSBC
Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Held For Molesting & Showing Obscene Videos To Class 5 Girls In Tonk, Sent To 15 Days Of Judicial Custody
Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Held For Molesting & Showing Obscene Videos To Class 5 Girls In Tonk, Sent To 15 Days Of Judicial Custody
'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention & Gurmit Ram Rahim's Parole
'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention & Gurmit Ram Rahim's Parole

Another X user wrote, "If a man goes to office in the morning and parks his car at the metro parking space and comes back after 10 hours, how much will that cost? People will not take the metro and will use their own vehicles in such a case."

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Govt Under Fire As Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Claims 50 Companies Have Left...
article-image

Nishit Desai, a resident, said, "The metro parking should be free. Or it should be something like a shopping mall, where you show a metro ticket and the parking is free."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate via video conference on Sunday, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). Now, commuters have begun demanding the extension of metro timings to midnight. Currently, the metro operates from 6am to 10pm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements

Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements

Good News for Punekars! Land Acquisition for Purandar Airport to Start Soon, Union Minister...

Good News for Punekars! Land Acquisition for Purandar Airport to Start Soon, Union Minister...

Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day

Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day

Punekars Up In Arms Over Illegal Posters Pasted On Trees, Urge PMC To Take Action

Punekars Up In Arms Over Illegal Posters Pasted On Trees, Urge PMC To Take Action

Pune: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Did Not Consume Alcohol During Altercation; Alleges Conspiracy

Pune: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Did Not Consume Alcohol During Altercation; Alleges Conspiracy