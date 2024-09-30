Pune: Commuters Demand Extension Of Metro Timings After District Court-Swargate Stretch Inauguration | Anand Chaini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate via video conference on Sunday, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). Now, commuters have begun demanding the extension of metro timings till midnight. Currently, the metro operates from 6am to 10pm.

Vikrant Latkar, resident of Navi Peth, said, "The metro timings should be extended till midnight as it will help people who are working in the second shift. Also, the frequency of the trains and the number of compartments should also be increased. This would reduce wait times and improve efficiency."

Shreya Padwal, a student who uses the metro for a daily commute said, "It's good that we have metro till Swargate but the timings should also be extended so that people can avail the facility till midnight. It will help people who have to catch the Intercity bus from Swargate at night."

Many on social media are also demanding the same. "It (timings) should be till midnight. 10pm is too early for many commuters," commented one X (formerly Twitter) user. "There's a need to increase the timings now..it should be at least from 5.30am to 11.30pm," wrote another user.

Need to increase timing now..it should be at least from 5.30am to 11.30PM.. — देख रहे हो बिनोद (@Dekhrahehobinod) September 29, 2024

It should run 5AM to midnight 12. — Sandeep Thorat (@sandeep_sthorat) September 29, 2024

It should be till midnight. 10PM is too early for many commuters. — D🫰🏻 (@deeptantalizing) September 29, 2024

Sir, need to extend the time until 11 pm at least. — Sujit Honrao (@HonraoSujit) September 29, 2024

However, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Pune Metro, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the timings won't be extended soon. “It’s difficult at this moment to extend the timings. We have to do preventive maintenance of trains and other infrastructure at night."

For the unversed, phase 1 of Pune Metro includes two lines: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi. The newly completed underground section from District Court Metro Station to Swargate connects densely populated areas of Pune, such as Kasba Peth, Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate, to the metro network. Passenger services commenced at 4pm on Sunday, allowing direct travel from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate in just 34 minutes with a fare of ₹35. Passengers on the Vanaz to Ramwadi line can interchange at the District Court Metro Station to travel towards Swargate or PCMC.

Kasba Peth Station, located near landmarks like Lal Mahal, Shaniwar Wada, and Kasba Ganapati, will benefit visitors to these areas. Mandai Station, centrally located, will make it easier for passengers to access Mahatma Phule Mandai, Tulshi Baug, Bhandi Market, and Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple, helping boost businesses in the area. Swargate Metro Station will enable seamless transfers for passengers travelling by MSRTC and PMPML buses to far-flung parts of the city. Soon, an underground pedestrian walkway will connect Swargate Metro Station to the MSRTC bus station for added convenience.