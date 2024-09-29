Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi |

A bullock cart racing practice on eco-sensitive Vetal Tekdi on Saturday prompted regular walkers and activists to voice their concerns over the event's far-reaching impact on the ecosystem of the hill.

Pune’s residents have been fighting to save Vetal Tekdi, the city’s lungs and a popular open space, from being destroyed for developmental purposes. However, in the past few days, bull racing practice sessions have been reported, according to the activists.

Residents speak up

Sushma Date, an activist, pointed out that, "Bull racing practice sessions are being carried out on Vetal Tekdi, mostly around 6 PM in the evenings. The bulls are whipped, prodded, and tethered to unstable carts—all extremely cruel. This 'sport' may be legal in Maharashtra, but it isn't allowed by the Forest Department on the tekdi."

Sujata Borade, a resident who goes for a walk on Vetal Tekdi, said, "The tekdi needs to be protected from all such activities. I'm not aware of the bull practice activity happening there, but I have seen people taking their unleashed dogs there, which can be a threat to people who are scared of dogs. I think we should conserve our natural space as everything is cemented nowadays."

Assistant Conservator of Forest, Pune, Deepak Pawar, said, "We have received a complaint that bull practice has been going on the hills. We have deployed a team to keep a check on such activities and have shared numbers so that people can reach out to us when they witness such activities taking place on the hills."

A senior official from the state animal husbandry department told the Free Press Journal, "Bullock cart races can only be organised after permission from the collector's office. Subsequently, the animal husbandry department is consulted to grant approval for the event. We have, however, not received any communication from the collector's office regarding this race in the coming days."