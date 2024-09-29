 Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Pune’s residents have been fighting to save Vetal Tekdi, the city’s lungs and a popular open space, from being destroyed for developmental purposes. However, in the past few days, bull racing practice sessions have been reported, according to the activists.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi |

A bullock cart racing practice on eco-sensitive Vetal Tekdi on Saturday prompted regular walkers and activists to voice their concerns over the event's far-reaching impact on the ecosystem of the hill.

Pune’s residents have been fighting to save Vetal Tekdi, the city’s lungs and a popular open space, from being destroyed for developmental purposes. However, in the past few days, bull racing practice sessions have been reported, according to the activists.

Read Also
VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...
article-image

Residents speak up

Sushma Date, an activist, pointed out that, "Bull racing practice sessions are being carried out on Vetal Tekdi, mostly around 6 PM in the evenings. The bulls are whipped, prodded, and tethered to unstable carts—all extremely cruel. This 'sport' may be legal in Maharashtra, but it isn't allowed by the Forest Department on the tekdi."

FPJ Shorts
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited

Sujata Borade, a resident who goes for a walk on Vetal Tekdi, said, "The tekdi needs to be protected from all such activities. I'm not aware of the bull practice activity happening there, but I have seen people taking their unleashed dogs there, which can be a threat to people who are scared of dogs. I think we should conserve our natural space as everything is cemented nowadays."

Read Also
VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...
article-image

Assistant Conservator of Forest, Pune, Deepak Pawar, said, "We have received a complaint that bull practice has been going on the hills. We have deployed a team to keep a check on such activities and have shared numbers so that people can reach out to us when they witness such activities taking place on the hills."

A senior official from the state animal husbandry department told the Free Press Journal, "Bullock cart races can only be organised after permission from the collector's office. Subsequently, the animal husbandry department is consulted to grant approval for the event. We have, however, not received any communication from the collector's office regarding this race in the coming days."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern

Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals: A Growing Public Health Concern

VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...

VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...

Pachgani Designates Main Market Road as Parking Zone to Ease Tourist Congestion

Pachgani Designates Main Market Road as Parking Zone to Ease Tourist Congestion

Pune: PCMC Honors Women Sanitation Workers with 'Swachhatechi Paithani'; Health Camps Held for...

Pune: PCMC Honors Women Sanitation Workers with 'Swachhatechi Paithani'; Health Camps Held for...