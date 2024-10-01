Good News For Punekars: Direct Flights To Bhopal, Indore Starting October 27 From Pune Airport | File Photo

In good news for Punekars wishing to travel to Madhya Pradesh, direct flights to Bhopal and Indore will commence from October 27 from Pune Airport. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge shared the update on X (formerly Twitter).

Landge wrote, "Pune Airport Update: A much-needed boost to #Pune - #MadhyaPradesh connectivity! Daily flights to #Bhopal and an additional afternoon flight to #Indore will commence, thanks to the efforts and follow-up by Pune MP and MoS Civil Aviation Minister @mohol_murlidhar."

The Bhosari MLA informed that domestic carrier IndiGo will operate these fights. "This enhanced connectivity is a significant step forward for both industrial corridors, fostering greater business and growth," he added.

Meanwhile, direct flights to Sindhudurg have also commenced from Pune Airport. FLY91, the newest addition to India's aviation industry, operates these flights. During the recently concluded Ganeshotsav, these flights saw strong demand as natives of the Konkan region returned to their ancestral homes to celebrate the festival and then came back again. With this, Pune is now connected with the Konkan region for the first time via air.