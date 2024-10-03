Pune: Metro Commuters Struggle With No Network For Online Payments At Swargate Underground Station, Forced To Use Cash Or Cards | Anand Chaini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate via video conference on Sunday, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). As most of the metro stations are overhead, there is no issue of network to make online payments to purchase tickets; however, the commuters are complaining that they are forced to carry cash or cards as there is no network at the Swargate Metro Station, as it is underground. They add that they are being forced to wait for a long time in queues to buy tickets and that it would have been seamless if there wasn't a network issue. They are demanding that the ticket counters be moved upstairs for them to make hassle-free online payments.

Rajeev Gaikwad, a daily commuter, said, "Swargate metro station has started, but yesterday, while I wanted to purchase tickets, I had to wait in the queue at the ticket counter as there was no network, and I couldn't use UPI to buy tickets from the vending machine, so I had to wait at the ticket counter to get the tickets."

Sakshi Jadhav, a college-going student, said, "I'm carrying cash as there is no network at the metro station. We have to be dependent on cards and cash due to poor network at the underground station. The metro authority should shift the vending machines to a place where the network is good."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Pune Metro, said, "We have instructed the team to check the situation at Swargate metro station and will take decisions accordingly."