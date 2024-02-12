Pune Shocker: Man Murders Sister-In-Law, Hosts Mutton Party After Burying Her Body | Representational Image

In a shocking incident in Pune, a man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and held a mutton party after burying her body, officials said on Monday.

The police have nabbed Ganesh Rambhau Chavan (21) for allegedly murdering his sister-in-law. The accused allegedly bludgeoned the victim to death with a stone on Sunday, later burying her body near a hill in Pacharne village. Shockingly, after disposing of the corpse, Chavan and his brother Lakshman returned home to celebrate with a mutton party.

The gruesome crime came to light when Lonikand police received crucial information regarding Chavan's whereabouts. Acting swiftly, Police Naik Ajit Farande apprehended the suspect near Zilla Parishad School in Lonikand, leading to his subsequent arrest.

According to investigations led by Sub-Inspector Sachin Suryavanshi, Chavan confessed to murdering his sister-in-law, Sunanda Chavan, with the assistance of his brother, Lakshman. The victim was fatally struck on the head with a stone in Parandwadi in Shirgaon, following which her body was clandestinely disposed of near Pacharne village.

According to police, Chavan has been involved in various cases including murder, robbery, theft, and burglary. Authorities had taken stringent action against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act earlier.