 Heartwarming! Pune Autorickshaw Driver Returns Lost Bag With Valuables Worth ₹1 Lakh, Felicitated
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
In a heartwarming display of honesty and integrity, Navneet Lal Gugle, an autorickshaw driver from Kharadigaon, Pune, exemplified the highest standards of civic responsibility by returning a bag containing valuables worth more than ₹1 lakh to the police.

The incident unfolded while Gugle was ferrying passengers from Kharadi to Hadapsar when he stumbled upon a forgotten bag on the Mundhwa overbridge. Without a second thought, he promptly delivered the bag to the Mundhwa Police Station, demonstrating his commitment to ethical conduct despite his own financial struggles.

Upon inspection by authorities, the bag was found to contain a variety of valuable items, including a laptop, charger, important identification documents such as the RTO RC Book, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and other essentials.

Upon examining the RTO RC book, the police contacted Mamtosh Prakash, a resident of Patna, whose vehicle was registered. Prakash informed the police that his daughter Mahi Muskan, currently residing in Amanora City, was using the vehicle. They then contacted Muskan, and after confirming the ownership, returned the bag to her.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi, deeply impressed by Gugle's selfless act, felicitated him for his outstanding honesty and dedication to public service.

