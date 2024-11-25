Pune Shocker: Man Kills Maternal Uncle Over Suspicion Of Flirting With His Wife, Burns Body; Police Crack Case Through Pyre Wood Purchase | FPJ Photo

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune district's Indapur taluka where a man, along with his friend, brutally killed his maternal uncle. The incident took place on November 16 near Tawashi village.

The accused have been identified as Dadasaheb Maruti Harihar (30) and Vishal Sadashiv Khilare (23), both residents of Gokhali village in Phaltan taluka in Satara district.

According to the police, the incident came to light when an unidentified dead body was found burning at the Tawashi crematorium without any presence of relatives or friends. After it raised suspicion, nearby residents informed the police. Acting on the seriousness of the situation, API Rajkumar Dunage of Walchandnagar Police Station reached the spot for inspection with his team.

At the spot, the police found that a lot of blood was spilt just 40 feet away from the burning pyre at the crematorium. However, it was too difficult to identify whether the burning remains were of a human or an animal.

In the joint investigation by the local crime branch and the team of Walchandnagar Police, it came to light that the wood used for the burning pyre was brought from Phaltan.

With the help of technical analysis, further investigation revealed that both accused Harihar and Khilare had purchased the wood for a funeral.

Following this clue, police arrested both of them. During interrogation, Harihar confessed to the crime.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Dunage said, "Harihar suspected that his maternal uncle, Haribhau Dhuraji Jagtap (74), was looking at his wife lustfully and trying to flirt with her. To take revenge, Harihar and his friend Khilare made a plan to kill Jagtap. Harihar accompanied Jagtap for lunch on November 15. Near the Tawashi crematorium, the accused attacked Jagtap with wooden sticks and killed him. To hide the evidence, they burnt him at the crematorium. A gold chain of the deceased was recovered from accused Harihar, which helped solve the case. Accordingly, a case has been registered under sections 103(1), 69(2), 238, 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Walchandnagar Police Station."