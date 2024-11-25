Diljit Dosanjh Pune Concert: Fan Proposes To His Girlfriend & Kisses Her On Stage, Singer's Reaction Goes Viral (VIDEO)

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a fan's day special as he continued to sing when he proposed to his girlfriend on stage during his concert in Pune. Diljit performed in Pune on Sunday (November 24) as a part of his Dil-Luminati India tour. Several videos and pictures from the event, which took place at Kakade Farm in Pune, have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

One of the videos shows a man going down on his knees to propose marriage to his girlfriend. The couple is seen on stage where Diljit performed.

In the video, the man is seen kissing his girlfriend's hand and hugging her before greeting Diljit. On seeing the man propose, Diljit clapped and he also asked the audience to cheer for them.

According to media reports, the man also stated that he proposed to his girlfriend after being in a relationship with her for 13 years.

Take a look at the video here:

Controversy over alcohol in Pune concert

The excise department had denied permission for serving liquor at the event. Newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Kothrud constituency in Pune, Chandrakant Patil, had also strongly criticised the concert. He said that he has instructed the Pune Police Commissioner, Excise Department, and District Collector to take immediate action to cancel this event.

This is a second controversy surrounding Diljit's concert. Recently, the National Green Tribunal ordered immediate action for the restoration of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi in the "chaotic aftermath" of last month's concert that saw the stadium's running track littered with trash.

Ahead of the singer's Hyderabad concert, the Telangana government had asked the singer not to sing songs which promote alcohol and drugs during his Hyderabad concert last week. After receiving a notice, Diljit had challenged the government to ban the sale of liquor.

Diljit's will next perform in Kolkata. After that, he will be travelling to Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His Dil-Luminati India tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.