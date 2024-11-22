 Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera Kaam Sasta Nahi Hai' (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh, who performed in Lucknow on Friday, also said that if the government want to censor songs over the mention of alcohol, then they should also censor Indian films which have liquor scenes and dialogues. This came after the Telangana government asked the singer not to sing songs which promote alcohol and drugs during his Hyderabad concert last week

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
article-image

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh performed in Lucknow on Friday (November 22) as a part of his popular Dil-Luminati India tour. During his performance, Diljit reacted to news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, who had challenged the singer to sings songs without the mention of alcohol and make them a hit. For those unversed, the Telangana government had asked the singer not to sing songs which promote alcohol and drugs during his Hyderabad concert last week. After receiving a notice, Diljit had challenged the government to ban the sale of liquor.

Now, Diljit took to his official Instagram account to address the challenge posed by Sudhir Chaudhary in one of his news coverages about the controversy surrounding the ban on Diljit songs amid Dil-Luminati tour.

In the video, Diljit is heard saying, "Media mein ye baatein chal rahi hai 'Diljit vs this, Diljit vs that', main bata du aisa kuch nahi hai. Mera kisi se koi muqabala nahi hai. I receive a lot of love from everywhere."

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Tickets SOLD OUT: Gold Within 6 Mins, Silver In Just 50 Seconds
article-image

Without mentioning any names, he further said, "Ek anchor sahab hai TV pe unke baare mein baat karna chahta hoon, mujhe challenge kar rahe the ki bina sharab ke gaana hit kar ke bataye. For your kind information sir, Born To Shine, Kinni Kinni, GOAT, Naina, Lover... mere bahot saare gaane hai jo Patiala Peg se bahot zyada hit hai. Aapka challenge toh bekaar ho gaya."

"Secondly, I'm not defending my songs. I just want to say that if you'll want to censor songs then the censorship should be on Indian cinema as well. Which big actor has not done an alcohol song or scene. Censorship films mein bhi laga do. Everyone thinks singers are soft targets, but that's not the case. But mera kaam sasta kaam nahi hai, my films have received National Film Awards as well. It's very easy for us to run a disclaimer that alcohol is injurious to health during concerts and sing songs, but then it will look like we are targetting someone. So, if you have spread fake news, I challenge you to run the correct news. I am not at all angry with anyone," he concluded.

Take a look at Diljit's video:

