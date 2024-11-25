 NCP Workers Favour Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra CM: NCP Pune chief Deepak Mankar
NCP Workers Favour Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra CM: NCP Pune chief Deepak Mankar

Of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti secured 230 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
A day after the Mahayuti alliance clinched a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Pune NCP president Deepak Mankar on Sunday said that the party workers are in favour of making 'dada' (Ajit Pawar) the Chief Minister of the state.

"The workers of NCP wish that if 'dada' (Ajit Pawar), then Maharashtra will get a good direction. Dada has the capacity to do work...we know the kind of work he did in Maharashtra as deputy CM in the last 2.5 years...let's see...Mahayuti is taking everyone along," Mankar told ANI.

When asked about CM's face, he said it had been decided that leaders of three parties would sit together and decide on the chief minister.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah will take the decision, everyone will sit together. Fadnavis, Shinde and Dada (Ajit Pawar) three of them are capable," he added.

Mahayuti Wins Big

Of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti secured 230 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, the BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

