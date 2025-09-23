 Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)

Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)

Witnesses said Anil Waghmare was in severe pain and kept struggling on the hospital floor, but no staff came forward to provide treatment

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

A tragic incident took place at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday, where Anil Waghmare, a 27-year-old man from the Katkari tribal community, lost his life after lying unattended for nearly two hours.

Witnesses said Waghmare was in severe pain and kept struggling on the hospital floor, but no staff came forward to provide treatment.

Deceased's mother, Vimal Hanumant Waghmare, said, "My son was receiving treatment at a private clinic in Khadakwasla. The doctors told us that due to overconsumption of alcohol, we would need to put him on dialysis. Therefore, we brought him to the SGH. However, we did not receive timely medical attention. My son was in utter pain, and he died in front of me. It was so heart-wrenching to see him die in pain."

Read Also
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And...
article-image

Relatives also alleged that the delay in treatment not only shows the hospital's negligence but also reflects how the poor are left to die. "My son's condition was not good. Therefore, we wanted a timely treatment, but there was a delay of two hours, and he died even before getting the treatment," added Waghmare.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'
Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'
All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav - VIDEO
All 'False' Cases Against Azam Khan Will Be Withdrawn Once SP Comes To Power In UP: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav - VIDEO

The incident has sparked anger and raised questions about negligence in patient care at government hospitals. Activists and local leaders have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Read Also
Pune Vs Germany Traffic Comparison Video Goes Viral, Divides Social Media Users
article-image

The hospital administration is yet to respond to the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours...

Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours...

Pune Crime: Man Dies By Suicide In Talegaon Dabhade After Alleged Harassment Over Property Dispute...

Pune Crime: Man Dies By Suicide In Talegaon Dabhade After Alleged Harassment Over Property Dispute...

Nashik: Blow To BJP As Two Ex-Corporators Arrested In Murder Cases Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Nashik: Blow To BJP As Two Ex-Corporators Arrested In Murder Cases Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Pune Vs Germany Traffic Comparison Video Goes Viral, Divides Social Media Users

Pune Vs Germany Traffic Comparison Video Goes Viral, Divides Social Media Users

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs