Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours (VIDEO)

Pune Shocker! Katkari Youth Dies at Sassoon General Hospital After Being Left Untreated For 2 Hours

A tragic incident took place at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Monday, where Anil Waghmare, a 27-year-old man from the Katkari tribal community, lost his life after lying unattended for nearly two hours.

Witnesses said Waghmare was in severe pain and kept struggling on the hospital floor, but no staff came forward to provide treatment.

Deceased's mother, Vimal Hanumant Waghmare, said, "My son was receiving treatment at a private clinic in Khadakwasla. The doctors told us that due to overconsumption of alcohol, we would need to put him on dialysis. Therefore, we brought him to the SGH. However, we did not receive timely medical attention. My son was in utter pain, and he died in front of me. It was so heart-wrenching to see him die in pain."

Relatives also alleged that the delay in treatment not only shows the hospital's negligence but also reflects how the poor are left to die. "My son's condition was not good. Therefore, we wanted a timely treatment, but there was a delay of two hours, and he died even before getting the treatment," added Waghmare.

The incident has sparked anger and raised questions about negligence in patient care at government hospitals. Activists and local leaders have demanded strict action against those responsible.

The hospital administration is yet to respond to the issue.