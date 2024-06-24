 Pune Shocker! Father, Uncle, Cousin Arrested For Repeatedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl
The crime came to light after the teenager shared her ordeal during a session on "good touch and bad touch" in school

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Pune Shocker! Father, Uncle, Cousin Arrested For Repeatedly Raping 13-Year-Old Girl | Representative Image

The Pune police have arrested the father, uncle and a cousin brother of a 13-year-old girl for allegedly repeatedly raping her, an official said on Sunday.

The crime came to light after the teenager shared her ordeal during a session on "good touch and bad touch" in school, he said.

According to the police, the survivor's cousin brother allegedly raped her in July 2023 and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault.

In January 2024, her uncle allegedly sexually abused her. "When the girl resisted her uncle's advances and tried to scream, he allegedly gagged and beat her," said a police officer.

He added that the girl's father also repeatedly sexually abused her.

While her father and uncle are in their 40s, her cousin is in his 20s.

"The girl opened up during a counselling session in her school on 'good touch and bad touch'. The police were then informed," said the official.

The three have been arrested for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

