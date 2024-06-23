 Pune: 25 Injured as MSRTC Bus Crashes Into Tree, Shocking Visuals Surface
The incident took place at Sahajpur village near Yavat in Daund tehsil when the bus was on way from Pandharpur (in Solapur district) to Mumbai, they said.

Sunday, June 23, 2024
At least 25 passengers were injured after a state transport bus rammed into a tree while trying to avoid collision with a truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said.

"A truck suddenly stopped on the way and in a bid to avoid a collision, the bus veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree," Yavat police station's inspector Narayan Deshmukh said.

3-4 people critical

After receiving information, local police rushed to the spot.

"At least 25 passengers were injured. Three-four persons suffered critical injuries," the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in Loni Kalbhor for treatment, the police said.

