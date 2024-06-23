PHOTOS: Pune Caught In Web Of Dangling Wires Poses Risk To Residents During Monsoon

Pune Caught In Web Of Dangling Wires Poses Risk To Residents During Monsoon |

The entangled electric cables pose a significant life-threatening risk to Punekars, especially heightened during the ongoing monsoon season. Concerned residents have raised alarms over these wires spreading across footpaths, hanging from poles, and entangled in trees, causing inconvenience and potential hazards to pedestrians and commuters.

Sanadip Biswas shared his experience, stating, “I encountered these cables on Ganeshkhind Road while riding from Shivajinagar to Jagtap Dairy. Despite wearing a helmet, my bike got tangled in cables dangling from a tree. Thankfully, I escaped unharmed. Despite my complaints on multiple platforms like X, PMC Care, PCMC Sarathi, and Aaple Sarkar, I received no response. PMC's negligence could lead to fatal accidents, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must act swiftly to prevent such incidents.”

Residents speak up

Vihang Shah highlighted, “These tangled cables mar the city's aesthetics and pose risks to pedestrians, who might trip over them. Often, citizens are unaware if these are data cables or live wires. During monsoons, these cables can cause electrocution, posing a grave danger to people and vehicles. The entire Aundh, Baner stretch is littered with these wires.”

Raja Subramani emphasised, “These cables could lead to major mishaps, especially at night when they are not visible to pedestrians. PMC, Metro, and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) must urgently address this issue to prevent accidents.”

Rupesh Ram Kesekar from Guruwar Peth wrote to PMC, urging immediate action against unauthorised cables hanging from street poles, trees, and buildings. He said, “Broken cables hindering pedestrians and causing minor accidents. Cable operators avoid PMC fees by laying unauthorised overhead cables, exploiting the lack of aerial space policy.”

Vinay Rambal of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar stated, “Dangling wires are life-threatening. I almost died when my two-wheeler's neck got caught in a wire. These overhead wires are pervasive and hazardous. Authorities must take stringent action against violators.”

PMC claims of doing check every Saturday

Shrinivas Kandul, head of PMC’s electric department, assured, “We understand the concerns. Our teams conduct regular inspections and promptly cut unauthorised cables from trees and poles every Saturday. We’ve hired contractors to monitor and identify violators laying unauthorised cables. All cables are unauthorised, and strict action is being taken.”