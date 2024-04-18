 Pune Shocker: Dispute Over Matchstick Leads To Firing; Watch CCTV Footage
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Dispute Over Matchstick Leads To Firing; Watch CCTV Footage | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune, a dispute over a matchstick escalated into gunfire late on Wednesday night, resulting in one youth sustaining injuries. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to information received, the shooting occurred at Bhumkar Chowk around 2:30am. The injured youth, identified as Ganesh Gaikwad from Warje, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation suggests that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over a matchstick.

article-image

In another incident, two assailants, purportedly wearing uniforms of the food delivery company Swiggy, attempted to shoot a builder on the Jangali Maharaj Road in broad daylight on Tuesday. The CCTV footage of this incident also went viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Reportedly, at around 3:30pm, the two assailants on a motorcycle made an attempt to shoot Dheeraj Argade, a builder. Both assailants brandished pistols and tried to shoot Argade twice, but the firearms failed to discharge. Subsequently, the assailants fled the scene.

A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station in connection with this incident.

