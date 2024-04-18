Pune Shocker: Dispute Over Matchstick Leads To Firing; Watch CCTV Footage

In a shocking incident in Pune, a dispute over a matchstick escalated into gunfire late on Wednesday night, resulting in one youth sustaining injuries. The CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
According to information received, the shooting occurred at Bhumkar Chowk around 2:30am. The injured youth, identified as Ganesh Gaikwad from Warje, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Meanwhile, preliminary investigation suggests that the altercation stemmed from a disagreement over a matchstick.
In another incident, two assailants, purportedly wearing uniforms of the food delivery company Swiggy, attempted to shoot a builder on the Jangali Maharaj Road in broad daylight on Tuesday. The CCTV footage of this incident also went viral on social media.
Reportedly, at around 3:30pm, the two assailants on a motorcycle made an attempt to shoot Dheeraj Argade, a builder. Both assailants brandished pistols and tried to shoot Argade twice, but the firearms failed to discharge. Subsequently, the assailants fled the scene.
A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station in connection with this incident.