Pune: Congress Lok Sabha Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Targets Centre Over Traffic Congestion On Nagar Road (VIDEO)

Congress candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, Ravindra Dhangekar, took aim at the Centre regarding the traffic congestion on Nagar Road. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, Dhangekar criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for not constructing a flyover on Nagar Road in the last 10 years to ease traffic congestion.

"This is the traffic situation on Nagar Road... In the past decade, the central government has failed to construct even a basic flyover here. Instead of relying on false claims, it's important to heed the voices of the common people... Elected representatives need to be sensitive and responsive to the community's needs. It's disheartening to hear the struggles of commuters on this road," wrote the Congress leader in Marathi.

नगर रोडच्या ट्रॅफिकची ही अवस्था...

गेल्या १० वर्षात केंद्र सरकारला इथे साधा एक उड्डाणपूल बांधता आला नाही.पानभर खोट्या याद्या वाचण्यापेक्षा एकदा सर्वसामान्य लोकांच्या प्रतिक्रिया ऐका...

परिस्थितीची जाणीव असायला लोकप्रतिनिधी संवेदनशील असायला लागतो,आजही या रस्त्यावरून घरी जाणाऱ्या… pic.twitter.com/2vfEJkczrV — Ravindra Dhangekar Official (@DhangekarINC) April 17, 2024

Earlier, during a press conference on Monday, Dhangekar had slammed former Pune MPs Girish Bapat and Anil Shirole, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of neglecting Pune's issues in Parliament.

Murlidhar Mohol, BJP's candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, was also present at the press conference. He attempted to interject Dhangekar and urged him to refrain from personal attacks, instead focussing on presenting his vision for Pune.

Meanwhile, the Pune Lok Sabha race has become a four-cornered contest with the candidature of former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporators Vasant More from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Anis Sundke from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).