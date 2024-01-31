Pune Shocker! Class 9 Girl Gangraped By Friends Who Took Her Out For 'Birthday Party'; Spends Night At Graveyard In Panic | Representational Image

In a distressing incident, a 15-year-old girl in the ninth grade was allegedly raped by two individuals who deceived her under the pretext of going to a birthday party.

The Hadapsar police have taken into custody the suspects identified as Anurag Salve from Anandnagar, Keshavnagar, and Ganesh Mhetre from Shindevasti, Mundhwa.

Police have booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the 15-year-old victim.

The victim, residing with her mother, stepfather, and younger sister, lodged a complaint with the Hadapsar police station.

The accused were known to her through friends at school and the incident happened on the riverbed of the Manjari area.

On January 29, around 6:30pm, Anurag visited her home, claiming it was his sister's birthday. Persuading her father, he promised to bring her back after the celebration. With permission granted, she joined Anurag in his car, heading to Z Mall at Z Corner, Manjarri, where they met Ganesh Mhetre and another friend, Ayush.

After spending some time together, the group moved on bikes to a road leading to the village, eventually reaching a secluded spot near the river. Ayush and his girlfriend left, while the victim stayed with Anurag and Ganesh along with one more girl who was with the group as she was not feeling well.

Victim spent night at the graveyard

Allegedly, the two of them sexually assaulted her. After the incident, they assured her they would drop her home after dropping the other girl home. When they didn't return, the victim walked to a nearby graveyard and stayed there in panic until dawn.

Around 5:30am, Anurag arrived on a two-wheeler and dropped her off in front of her house. The victim later informed her parents about the incident, leading to the registration of a case with the police