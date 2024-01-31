Pune: Congress Alleges BJP Involvement In Sanitary Napkin Tender Scam; Watch Video | Video Screengrab

The Pune unit of the Congress alleged on Wednesday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are embroiled in a "sanitary napkin tender scam." Congress' City President Arvind Shinde and former President of Pune Education Board Sangeeta Tiwari levied these accusations during a press conference.

According to them, free sanitary napkins are distributed to 38,000 girl students between the 7th and 10th standards studying in municipal schools in Pune city. However, they alleged that under pressure from BJP MPs from outside the Pune district, contracts are awarded to their preferred contractors to secure financial benefits.

Shinde asserted, "The BJP is involved in a sanitary napkin tender scam, showcasing the depths to which BJP representatives can stoop. No tender process regarding sanitary napkins has been initiated for two years after the expiry of the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) term. In the current tender process, BJP MP Sadashiv Lokhande, during his tenure as the Pune Lok Sabha seat in charge, pushed for the said tender to be awarded to his preferred contractor."

He continued, "It's shameful that a city like Pune, with a budget of ₹8000 crore and deposits of ₹2000 crore, is resorting to seeking assistance from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for sanitary napkins. Despite the tender process, the Municipal Corporation is struggling to provide basic health facilities to female students."

The Congress called for a thorough investigation into the correspondence between the involved parties to determine tender eligibility. They demand swift action against those found guilty and advocate for the reissuance of the sanitary napkin tender at a special level under the supervision of the Additional Commissioner. Until the tender is finalised, they propose that the Municipal Corporation take charge of procurement as a direct producer to ensure the continuity of essential health facilities for female students.