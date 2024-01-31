PM Modi To Inaugurate Pune Airport's New Terminal In February: Here's All You Need To Know | File Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the city with his presence in the latter half of February for the much-awaited inauguration of the new terminal at Pune International Airport. While details regarding the PM’s proposed visit remain undisclosed, various agencies have convened for a review meeting in preparation for the event.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently conducted an inspection of the new terminal and emphasised Pune's significance as a historical and culturally rich city. He remarked, "Pune is an important city, having historical importance and a great cultural heritage." He attributed the city's aviation progress to the vision of PM Modi, highlighting the shared goal of advancing Pune's civil aviation sector.

Addressing concerns over the delay in the terminal's inauguration, Scindia assured that decisions regarding the ceremony would be made by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers. He clarified, "My responsibility was to complete the project which has happened now. The Chief Minister, and the deputy chief ministers will discuss and decide about the inauguration."

The new terminal, inspired by Pune's iconic Shaniwar Wada, boasts an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at its entrance. With a sprawling area of 51,595 square meters, it is poised to accommodate an estimated 12 million passengers annually, a significant upgrade from its current capacity of 7.2 million.

During his anticipated visit, PM Modi may also inaugurate the Metro line connecting Ruby Hall to Ramwadi and pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Earlier, the Congress party's members expressed discontent over the delay in the terminal's operationalisation. They presented roses to Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke in protest, alleging that Modi’s unavailability was impeding the inauguration process.

PM Modi's prospective visit to Pune marks his third trip to Maharashtra this year. Previously, he visited Nashik and Mumbai on January 12, followed by a trip to Solapur on January 19.