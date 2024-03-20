Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Student Killed With Koyta Over Love Affair, 2 Detained | Representational image

In a shocking incident in Pune's Manerwadi area, a 14-year-old school boy was killed with a koyta (machete) over a love affair. The Haveli police have detained two schoolboys in connection with the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Harisingh Rajput. His mother, Anita Harisingh Rajput (35), filed a complaint at the Haveli police station.

On Monday, Prakash, a 9th-grade student, returned home in the afternoon, had lunch, and went to sleep. While he was asleep, two boys attacked him with a machete, resulting in serious injuries. Neighbours rushed Prakash to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the attackers were two boys from Prakash's school who lived next door to his house. Initially, they gave vague answers, but during interrogation, they confessed to killing Prakash.

The motive behind the attack stemmed from Prakash advising a girl from their school, who lived next door, to avoid befriending the boys. Upset by this, they plotted to kill Prakash.

The investigation further revealed that Prakash was stabbed to death while he was fast asleep.