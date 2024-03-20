 'This Is Pune 2.0': X Users React As Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Punekars' Favourite, To Remain Open 7 Days A Week
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Punekars' beloved destination for Bakarwadi, pedhes, and other delectable snacks, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, is all set to expand its operating hours to seven days a week. Starting April 8, the renowned snacks enterprise will be open from 9am to 8:30pm daily, eliminating its previous closure on Mondays.

Upon hearing the news, X (formerly Twitter) users expressed their delight.

"Chitale Bandhu is finally adapting to cater to the needs of modern Punekars and the increasing number of visitors," remarked one user.

"The changing times are compelling legacy businesses like this one to either step up and embrace competition or fade into history. It's better late than never," noted another user.

"This marks the arrival of 'Acche Din' for both Punekars and non-Punekars," commented another user enthusiastically. "Does this mean my mom can't use the excuse of 'it's Monday today!' anymore? Hooray! Let's celebrate with some pedhe!" exclaimed another.

Check out the reactions below:

