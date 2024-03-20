'This Is Pune 2.0': X Users React As Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Punekars' Favourite, To Remain Open 7 Days A Week | X/@godbole_shilpa

Punekars' beloved destination for Bakarwadi, pedhes, and other delectable snacks, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, is all set to expand its operating hours to seven days a week. Starting April 8, the renowned snacks enterprise will be open from 9am to 8:30pm daily, eliminating its previous closure on Mondays.

Upon hearing the news, X (formerly Twitter) users expressed their delight.

"Chitale Bandhu is finally adapting to cater to the needs of modern Punekars and the increasing number of visitors," remarked one user.

"The changing times are compelling legacy businesses like this one to either step up and embrace competition or fade into history. It's better late than never," noted another user.

"This marks the arrival of 'Acche Din' for both Punekars and non-Punekars," commented another user enthusiastically. "Does this mean my mom can't use the excuse of 'it's Monday today!' anymore? Hooray! Let's celebrate with some pedhe!" exclaimed another.

Check out the reactions below:

You mean my mom has run out of her “aaj somvar ahe!” excuse! Hurrah, this news calls for some pedhe — Prajakta Bhide (@Prajakta_Bhide) March 19, 2024

This is "Acche Din Aa Gaye" for Punekars AS WELL AS Non-Punekars.

😁 — Soham_R@2003 (@SohamR20031) March 19, 2024

Final nail in (Adhicha Puna) coffin !!! — Sagar Dehankar (@Dsagar_93) March 19, 2024

Pune2.0! — manish pimpley (@manishbytes) March 20, 2024

The afternoon banda part was over long back. This is their weekly off banda part that is over from now. — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) March 19, 2024

Don't worry...we still have Puneri Patya.

No one can beat us in that. — Thevar Steffy (@ThevarSteffy) March 19, 2024