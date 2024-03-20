 Pune: Draksha Mahotsav 2024 To Be Organised At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir On March 24
Announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, the festival coincides with the auspicious occasion of Holi Pournima

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
The highly anticipated Draksha Mahotsav 2024 (Grape Festival) is set to be held on Sunday, March 24, at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune.

Announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, the festival coincides with the auspicious occasion of Holi Pournima.

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi Pournima, Sahyadri Farms will present 2,000 kg of grapes as an offering to Ganapati Bappa at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir. We extend a heartfelt invitation to all devotees to come and seek Bappa’s blessings," the announcement stated.

Draksha Mahotsav is an annual cultural extravaganza celebrated with fervour at the temple. According to the temple trust's website, the premises will be adorned with 2,000 kg of luscious black and green grapes, creating a mesmerising sight for devotees. These grapes will later be distributed among various institutions such as Sassoon General Hospital and Pitashree Old Age Home, as well as among devotees seeking Bappa’s blessings.

