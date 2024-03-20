Pune's Command Hospital Wins 'Raksha Mantri Trophy For Armed Forces Medical Services' | ANI

Command Hospital at Pune falling under the Army's Southern Command has won the top award in the 'Raksha Mantri Trophy for Armed Forces Medical Services' 2022, officials on Tuesday said.

The trophy was instituted in 1989 to recognise excellence in healthcare services provided by the armed forces hospitals under the AFMS and to foster a spirit of healthy competition among them, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2022 was presented by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Comdt, Army Medical Corps Lt Gen Daljit Singh on 19 Mar 2024 in New… pic.twitter.com/9huJPxcMQf — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, and Command Hospital (Central Command), Lucknow, have been adjudged as the Best Command Hospital and Second-Best Command Hospital, it said.

'Raksha Mantri Trophy' for the best and second-best command hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the year 2022 was presented by Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Colonel Comdt, Army Medical Corps, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, on Tuesday in New Delhi, officials said.

The DG, AFMS, while complimenting the two hospitals on their outstanding performance, acknowledged the commendable services being rendered by the AFMS, ranging from combat medical support to troops deployed in operational roles to state-of the-art healthcare services at mid-zonal, zonal and tertiary care hospitals of the AFMS, the ministry said.

Lt Gen Singh emphasised the preparedness of the AFMS to meet all challenges in providing medical support both during operations and in peace time as well as when called upon to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

He reiterated the resolute commitment of the AFMS to strive for professional excellence at all times.

The top officer said from 2023 year award cycle onwards, Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune, and Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment will also participate in the competition.

"A selection committee headed by an AFMS officer of the rank of Lt Gen/equivalent, recommends hospitals for the award each year via a comprehensive selection process based on objective performance indicators assessed during on-site visits to the hospitals," the statement said.