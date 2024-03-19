Baramati Election Drama: Supriya Sule's Unique Campaign Ride On Pune's Local Train; WATCH VIDEO |

The battle for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is intensifying with each passing day. NCP President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is strategising to nominate his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as a candidate against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, the incumbent MP from Baramati.

Interestingly, despite their political ties, both Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule maintain a facade of amicability in public, often exchanging greetings and embraces during campaign events, adding a dramatic twist to the upcoming election showdown.

Ajit Pawar under fire

Just two days after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, the faction led by Ajit Pawar faced criticism from the entire Pawar clan in Pune, including his brother Shriniwas Pawar, wife Sharmila Shriniwas Pawar, their son Yugendra, and nephew Rohit Pawar, among others.

The campaigning is in full swing, with both candidates making daily visits and utilizing new campaign funds. Notably, Supriya Sule embarked on a unique campaign strategy by traveling via the Pune Daund Demu Local train to engage with constituents, addressing their concerns and highlighting her past achievements. She continued her campaign in Daund as part of the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition.

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat, currently held by NCP Working President Supriya Sule, boasts a storied political legacy, with both her father, Sharad Pawar, and cousin, Ajit Pawar, having previously represented it. With six Assembly segments comprising the constituency, the upcoming elections are poised to be fiercely contested, drawing significant attention from political observers.