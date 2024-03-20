 Pune Horror: Engineering Student Commits Self-Immolation In Washroom Following Harassment By Hostel Staffer, Roommate
A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Pune Horror: Engineering Student Commits Self-Immolation In Washroom Following Harassment By Hostel Staffer, Roommate

A 19-year-old engineering student committed self-immolation in her hostel washroom following harassment by a hostel staffer and her roommate. A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station regarding the student's death, with the hostel staffer and roommate booked.

The deceased student, identified as Renuka Salunke, was the subject of unwanted advances by the hostel employee, Satish Jadhav, who allegedly sent messages like "I love you" to her. According to her father's complaint, Jadhav would question her about her perceived lack of response to his messages, causing Renuka significant distress.

Additionally, Renuka's roommate, Muskan Mahendra Singh Sidhu (19), is accused of disrupting her studies by repeatedly turning off the room lights while Renuka was studying, as alleged by her father.

Feeling overwhelmed by the harassment from both individuals, Renuka tragically set herself on fire in the hostel washroom around 9pm on March 7. Despite receiving treatment at a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing under the leadership of Assistant Police Inspector Varsha Tavde.

