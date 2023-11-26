Pune: Savitraibai Phule University Hosts 'Samvidhan Samman Daud' To Celebrate Constitution Day |

In tribute to the Constitution of India, the 'Samvidhan Samman Daud' took place at Savitribai Phule University in Pune. Participants of all ages, ranging from toddlers to senior citizens, joined the Constitution Honor Run with great enthusiasm, fostering a collective spirit on this Constitution Day. Chadrakant Patil expressed the importance of understanding the Constitution of India and extended wishes for a Happy Constitution Day.

The event was organised by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural Festival Committee, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Training and Research Institute (BARTI), and Savitriai Phule Pune University in collaboration with the Pune District Amateur Athletics Association.

The Constituent Honor Race commenced at 5:30 am on November 26, starting from the Khashaba Jadhav Sports Complex at Savitraibai Phule Pune University. State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated the competition, which included the reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The prize distribution ceremony was presided over by Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, BARTI Director General Sunil Vare, Abhay Chhajed, and Rajesh Pandey.

During the event, IPS officer Krishna Prakash, a two-time 'Ironman' titleholder, was honoured. Additionally, five international runners from Pune were felicitated.

As part of the Indian Constitution Day Amrit Mahotsav, over 5000 participants, including students from more than 50 countries, engaged in the 'Samvidhan Samman Daud 2023,' showcasing global participation in this celebratory event. The official jersey for the tournament was unveiled on the same day.

The Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution on November 26 in 1949, which came into force on the 26th of January 1950.

Earlier during the day, various local political leaders and city units of parties also extended their wishes on the occasion of Constitution Day.