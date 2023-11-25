 Pune Metro Commuters Alert: Here's Important Information You Shouldn't Miss
Pune Metro shared an update on Saturday via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle

JagrutiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

After purchasing a ticket, passengers on the Pune Metro must commence their journey within 20 minutes from the originating station. Overstaying beyond this period will incur a penalty of ₹10 per hour, capped at a maximum of ₹50.

Pune Metro shared this update on Saturday through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with the caption, "Embrace the journey on Pune Metro by following these basic instructions for a delightful experience!"

Last month, a longstanding demand of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents was fulfilled, as the Centre granted permission for the extension of the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi.

The sanctioned section, spanning from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi, covers a total distance of 4.413 km and includes three elevated stations, namely Chinchwad, Akurdi, and Nigdi. The total project cost for this route is ₹910.18 crore, and the work for this extension is expected to be completed in three years and three months. With this approval, the Pune Metro network will expand to a total length of 37.613 km, incorporating 33 stations.

