15 Years After 26/11 Mumbai Attack: Tributes Flow As Pune Remembers Sacrifices |

On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule paid tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks.

Sule stated, "26/11 is a black day not just for Mumbai or Maharashtra but for the entire country and the world. I pay my tributes to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives. We are alive in Mumbai today because of the sacrifices they made. There are no words to express gratitude towards the family members of the victims."

Dr. Abhijit More, AAP President in Pune, remembered the brave police, army officers, and citizens who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks, emphasizing that the sacrifices and memories of that day will be forever etched in our hearts, and we will never forget.

Dr. Vevek Mantri, a clinical hypnotherapist and numerologist, remarked on this dark day in Indian history, stating, "We will always remember the lost lives."

Mohol pays tribute on Twitter

Former Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol took to Twitter and said, "Our courageous soldiers exhibited unmatched valor during the terrorist attack on Mumbai and on our nation. Our police officers and jawans sacrificed their lives in this ordeal. Their memory remains an everlasting inspiration. Salute to the heroic martyrs and innocent victims of the terrorist attack."

Wadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre expressed his respects on Twitter, stating, "In the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, our policemen and jawans valiantly sacrificed their lives combating the terrorists. In remembrance of them all, let's vow to combat terrorism systematically. Salute to the brave policemen, jawans, and civilians who laid down their lives in this tragic attack."

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists unleashed mayhem on the streets of Mumbai, targeting key installations, including hotels, a Jewish centre, and a railway station. The attacks claimed 166 lives, including 18 security personnel, and left over 300 injured. The terrorists carefully chose public installations frequented by Europeans, Indians, and Jews.

Nearly four years after the Mumbai terror attack, Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving Pakistani gunman, was hanged to death at the Yerawada central prison.