Pune: Sai Power Hitters Clinch 'Friendship Cup Cricket Championship' Title, Humed Khan Shines With All-Round Performance

In a thrilling finale of the 'Friendship Cup Cricket championship' organised by the Punit Balan Group, Sai Power Hitters emerged victorious for the second consecutive year, defeating the Shivamudra Blasters by 37 runs. The tournament, featuring teams from diverse backgrounds, including Ganapati mandals, Navratri mandals, dhol-tasha pathaks, and media professionals, culminated in an exhilarating showdown at the grounds of LR Shinde High School in Sahakarnagar.

The triumph of the Sai Power Hitters was spearheaded by the stellar all-round performance of Humed Khan. Batting first, Sai Power Hitters faced early setbacks, finding themselves at 31 runs for 4 wickets. However, Khan's match-winning knockout turned the tide as he smashed crucial 45 runs, rescuing the team's innings. Captain Sridhar Mohol provided valuable support, contributing 25 runs in a partnership that yielded 68 runs off 33 balls for the fifth wicket. Chasing a challenging target of 92 runs, Shivamudra Blasters faltered, managing only 55 runs.

Khan's impact extended beyond his batting prowess, as he also played a pivotal role with the ball, claiming four wickets for a mere 11 runs. His stellar performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Punit Balan, Director of Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, Director of Manikchand Oxyrich, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta, actor Makarand Anaspure, former MLA Jagdish Mulik, Shreyas Dixit of Dixit Motors, Congress leader Mohan Joshi, President of Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh Pandurang Sandbhor, Nitin Pandit, Kumar Renuse, Yogesh Shandilya, Gagandeep Oberoi, Shirish Mohite, Anil Sapkal, and Prasad Kulkarni.

In recognition of the commendable efforts of all participating teams, Punit Balan Group made a donation of ₹5 lakh to the Pune Police Welfare Fund, emphasising their commitment to social responsibility.

The winners, Sai Power Hitters, were awarded a prize of ₹2.11 lakh along with a prestigious trophy, while the runners-up, Shivamudra Blasters, received ₹1.11 lakh and a trophy. Rupak Tubaji was honoured as the Player of the Series, receiving ₹51,000 and an electronic bike. Additionally, individual awards were presented to Kapil Raut (Best Batsman), Humed Khan (Best Bowler), Aditya Ashtaputre (Best Wicketkeeper), and Prathamesh Gowkar (Best Fielder), each receiving ₹21,000 and a medal. The Fair Play Award was shared by Tulshibagh Tuskers and Media Masters.