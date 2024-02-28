 Pune: RPI (A) Takes To Streets Against EVMs
Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the party's district chief Siddhant Surve highlighted widespread opposition to EVMs among professionals and activists

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
The Republican Party of India (Ambedkar) staged a symbolic protest on Wednesday, burning EVM machines near the Collector's Office in Pune.

During the demonstration, party workers emphasised the constitutional right to vote for all citizens. They argued that while voting allows citizens to choose their representatives, the use of EVM machines remains contentious. Party secretary Arun Bhingaradive questioned the necessity of this technology in India, pointing out opposition to EVMs both domestically and internationally.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, the party's district chief Siddhant Surve highlighted widespread opposition to EVMs among professionals and activists. He expressed concerns over the susceptibility of EVMs to hacking and manipulation, potentially undermining the democratic process.

Protesters submitted a formal request to the Deputy District Magistrate urging the discontinuation of EVM usage. The party's executive president, Rajendra Gaikwad, and other prominent members such as Priyadarshani Nikalje, Dadasaheb Owale, and Kailas Jogdand, joined a sizable group of activists during the protest.

