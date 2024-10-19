Pune Residents Urge PMC To Address Open Urination Issue By Providing Clean Public Toilets, Developing App To Locate Them | Representative Image

Pune residents are increasingly distressed by the growing problem of public urination in the city. They state that this not only poses a risk of various diseases but also indicates a lack of civic sense in our society, even among those who are well-educated. Moreover, residents cite the lack of public urinals or the inadequate cleaning of the existing ones as reasons for people avoiding them.

Monika Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, "It's appalling to see people urinating in the open despite the availability of public toilets. Not only is it a punishable offence under Section 290 IPC, but it's also a grave concern for public health. As a resident, it's disgusting to witness this act, and it's even more disturbing for passersby who are exposed to the stench and risk of infection. Public urination can lead to the spread of diseases like UTIs, kidney stones, and even hepatitis. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must take immediate action to make public toilets clean and accessible. They can even develop an app to locate nearby toilets, making it easier for people to find a hygienic spot."

Aaditya Patil, another resident, said, "As I walk through Pune's streets, I'm disheartened to see the sheer lack of civic sense displayed by those who urinate in public. It's not just a matter of personal hygiene, but also a reflection of our collective apathy towards community health. As a resident, I demand that the PMC take a two-pronged approach: increase the number of public toilets and impose stricter penalties for offenders. Let's work together to make Pune a city where public urination is unacceptable and public health is prioritised. It's time to take pride in our city's cleanliness and dignity."

Raja Subramanian, an activist, added, "Open urination is a disgusting sight at various locations across Viman Nagar. Lack of public facilities that are clean and hygienic is one of the reasons. The ones in Viman Nagar are filthy and not maintained except for the one within Joggers Park. The businesses around also need to provide facilities for their staff and customers. It is very embarrassing for people who use the footpath and choose to walk on roads to avoid the ugly sight and step onto the mess. The PMC can get their sanitation team to better understand the cause."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sandip Kadam, chief of solid waste management department at PMC, said, "We have fined 4,029 violators and collected a total fine of ₹8,21,240 from January 1 to October 5. These fines not only act as a deterrent but also contribute to funding public amenities such as restrooms and sanitation infrastructure. The authorities impose fines on violators when they see them urinating in public. Last month, we fined 505 violators and collected a fine of ₹1,03,050. We are conducting various awareness programmes to stop such activities."