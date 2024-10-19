Pune Weather Alert: Thunder, Lightning, Light Rain Forecast Until October 24 | File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city until October 21, accompanied by thunder and lightning during this period.

7 Days Forecast for Pune City and Neighborhood@Hosalikar_KS pic.twitter.com/5NouL55kDC — Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune (@ClimateImd) October 18, 2024

For October 18 and 19, the IMD has forecast a "generally cloudy sky with thunder, lightning, and light rain." For October 20 and 21, the forecast predicts a "partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/evening with thunder, lightning and light rain." Meanwhile, from October 22 to 24, the prediction states "partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon/evening."

During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 20-24 degrees Celsius.

Eknath Shinde's helicopter returns to his native village due to bad weather

The helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from his native village in Satara district to Pune had to return to the village on Friday afternoon due to rainy weather, officials said.

The chief minister and the others flying in the helicopter were safe, they said.

Shinde was flying to Pune from Dare in Satara district when it suddenly started raining, said his officer-on-special duty Mangesh Chivate.

Sameer Shaikh, Superintendent of Police of Satara, said the chopper took off from the helipad at Dare around 4pm but turned back soon.

The weather was clear over Satara and Pune but after noticing rain clouds in the distance, the pilots decided to return to the helipad as a precaution, he said.

The chief minister later left for Pune by car.

Shinde was to leave for Delhi from Pune as per his original programme, officials said.