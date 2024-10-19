 Pune Video: Fire Engulfs Library In Navi Peth; Books, Computers, Furniture Destroyed
Pune Video: Fire Engulfs Library In Navi Peth; Books, Computers, Furniture Destroyed

Fortunately, there was no casualty or injury reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Pune Video: Fire Engulfs Library In Navi Peth; Books, Computers, Furniture Destroyed | Video Screengrab

A fire broke out in a library in Pune's Navi Peth area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Four fire brigades and two water tankers with fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire, they added.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the fire broke out at the library at 6:30am. The library, including furniture, computers, and books, has been destroyed.

Fortunately, there was no casualty or injury reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Rajesh Jagtap, fire officer at Pune City Fire Department said, "We put out the fire using four fire brigades and two water tankers. There has been no casualty or injury. The fire has been doused. The library has been destroyed, including furniture, computers, and books. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. What we know is that pest control was carried out last night."

