 Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
In the first 48 hours after thethe Model Code of Conduct came in place for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election, a total of 25,860 campaign materials was removed with immediate effect from public properties and their premises, according to Pune Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Suhas Diwase.

The breakdown of removed materials includes: 1,397 in Junnar Assembly constituency, 1,290 in Ambegaon, 1,186 in Khed Alandi, 1,231 in Shirur, 1,315 in Daund, 1,569 in Indapur, 856 in Baramati, 2,087 in Purandar, 1,345 in Bhor, 356 in Maval, 4,662 in Chinchwad, 425 in Pimpri, 41 in Vadgaon Sheri, 6,329 in Bhosari, 378 in Shivajinagar, 224 in Kothrud, 491 in Khadakwasla, 296 in Parvati, 210 in Hadapsar, 149 in Pune Cantonment, and 77 in Kasba Peth constituency.

The removed camopaign materials include 1,919 graffitis, 7,292 posters, 2,117 billboards, 4,580 banners, 2,854 flags, and 7,098 other materials, as stated by Dr. Diwase.

