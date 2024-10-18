Pune and Traffic Congestion: Did You Know? Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Were Added to Pune in Last 4 Years, Bringing the Total to Over 72 Lakh? |

Time and again, Punekars have been highlighting various issues leading to traffic congestion in the city. According to the TomTom Traffic Index, Pune ranks 7th globally and 2nd in India, with an average travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km.

Activists and residents point to increasing vehicular numbers, rampant encroachment, and poor infrastructure as key contributors to the ongoing traffic nightmare.

Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Were Added to Pune

Meanwhile, recent data from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) reveals that 9,45,765 new vehicles have been registered in Pune over the past four years. This includes 1,68,215 vehicles in 2020, 2,54,623 in 2021, 2,93,138 in 2023, and 2,29,789 by mid-October 2024. In total, Pune has witnessed the registration of 39,29,580 vehicles by October 2024.

However, officials estimate that around 72 lakh vehicles ply on the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad roads, nearly matching the city’s population.

Residents and activists speak up

Jugal Rathi, an active member of Pune Cycle Pratisthan, speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "There should be some cap on upcoming motor vehicles. Authorities need to analyze the width and density of the road according to the size of the vehicles allowed to travel on that particular road. There should be some slot and road blocks during peak hours. Moreover, NMT (Non Motorised Transport) should be our priority, and the government needs to promote it among the public. We have a budget for creating cycle tracks but not for maintaining them; that is the problem."

Raj Gaikwad, a resident of Dhankawadi, speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "We have been residing in Pune for the last 35 years. Earlier, from Pune Railway Station to Dhankawadi, it took 20 minutes to go, but now the situation is horrific, and we are forced to spend at least one and a half hours reaching home. Seven Loves Chowk, Nana Peth, Gultekdi Chowk, City Pride, and Swargate are some major spots where commuters face regular traffic jams. The regional transport office should have allowed registration only to those who have parking space; otherwise, not. People buy vehicles and park them on the road."

Potholes, bad roads add to woes

Mrunal Balsane, a commuter, said, "Along with the motor vehicles, encroachment is another major cause of traffic congestion in the city. Due to the negligence of the PMC encroachment department, illegal stalls and hathgadis are installed in unauthorized areas, leading to severe traffic problems. Due to the involvement of local politicians, the enforcement department has failed to take action. Shops on the main road provide their front space to hawkers to install illegal shops, taking huge rents from them. Authorities should take strict action against the defaulters."

Paresh Singwe, a commuter and resident of Katraj, speaking to The Free Press Journal, expressed, "If the PMC and traffic department work together properly, 80 percent of the issues will be solved. Potholes, bad roads, and areas encroached come under the PMC department and should be resolved. Similarly, the traffic department; Pune police do not have enough traffic police personnel. Due to their absence at prominent chowks, people break the rules, and heavy vehicles entering the city lead to traffic issues. People can see the potholes on the road, but the PMC has turned blind in such situations."