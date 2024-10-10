 Pune: Will Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Start Next Year by April? Read Here
After the inauguration of the District Court to Swargate stretch of Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually recently, there has been a massive surge in ridership on this line.

Ankit Shukla
Thursday, October 10, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
As the city continues to face troubles due to heavy traffic congestion, Punekars traveling from Pimpri Chinchwad to Pune are finding themselves lucky, as they reach their destination within 35 minutes for a fare of just 35 rupees.

From October 1 to 5, the ridership touched 3.45 lakh on the PCMC to Swargate route — 70,361 on October 1, 70,133 on October 2, 63,683 on October 3, 65,277 on October 4, and 76,087 on October 5.

When will the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro start?

Traffic in the city sees a significant increase due to people commuting to the Hinjewadi IT Park during office hours, making the metro connection between the city and Hinjewadi a major relief for Punekars.

Currently, the construction work for the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro 3 line project is underway in the city. At least 70 percent of the metro line has been completed. Meanwhile, in September, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar directed the police to expedite work on the Shivajinagar-Aundh section by allowing round-the-clock girder laying and other construction activities on public and government holidays.

Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd is developing this metro route from Maan village via Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

With 99 percent of the land acquisition complete and 70 percent of the work done, it seems that this highly anticipated route will open by April 2025.

Project Details:

Length: 23.203 km

Type: Elevated

Depot: Maan Village (20 hectares)

Number of Stations: 23

Station Names: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjewadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court

