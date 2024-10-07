Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here

Pune Metro Phase 2 Bide Invited For General Consultant | Representive Image

Pune: The transport infrastructure across Maharashtra has gained pace in last few years. Ahead of state assembly elections, there is another major infrastruture update for the citizens, especially Punekars as the MahaMetro has invited bids for the appointment of a general consultant. The High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) Metro- also called the Ring Line Metro which will encircle the entire Pune city, is a 36-km long route with 44 stations, reports suggest.

Let's have a look at the much-awaited transport project of Pune, its route map, changes in phases and project updates here.

Phase 2 Plan Modified

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL or MahaMetro) on October 4 posted a basic tender notice for Phase 2’s General Consultant (GC). The GC will provide consultancy services in design, supervision, safety, quality control and contract management for the Pune Metro Phase 2 Project. The contract duration will be for 5 years at the cost of Rs. 2,40,00,000 Crores.

As per reports, Pune Metro’s Package Consul-01 is the first significant contract of Phase 2 which has been in pipeline since at least 2021. MahaMetro submitted Phase 2’s draft Detailed Project Report prepared by Urban Mass Transit Company, with several routes totaling 82.50 km, for approval to Pune Municipal Corporation in September 2022.

Phase 2’s plan has since been modified. the operational 14.665 km Aqua Line's two elevated extensions, (Vanaz -Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi – Wagholi extension), have been fast-tracked and absorbed into Phase 1A or Phase 1 Extension project.

Underground Stations

Pune Metro recently issued a notification inviting tenders for the design and construction of underground stations at Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj. These stations are part of the Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro's Purple Line, which currently runs from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension.