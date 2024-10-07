 Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here

Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here

In a major update for Pune Metro Phase 2, MMRCL has invited bids for general consultant for the much awaited High Capacity Mass Transit Route Metro- also called the Ring Line Metro that will encircle the entire Pune city. As the project is progressing, let's have a look at the route map, cost and project updates here.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Phase 2 Bide Invited For General Consultant | Representive Image

Pune: The transport infrastructure across Maharashtra has gained pace in last few years. Ahead of state assembly elections, there is another major infrastruture update for the citizens, especially Punekars as the MahaMetro has invited bids for the appointment of a general consultant. The High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) Metro- also called the Ring Line Metro which will encircle the entire Pune city, is a 36-km long route with 44 stations, reports suggest.

Let's have a look at the much-awaited transport project of Pune, its route map, changes in phases and project updates here.

Phase 2 Plan Modified

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL or MahaMetro) on October 4 posted a basic tender notice for Phase 2’s General Consultant (GC). The GC will provide consultancy services in design, supervision, safety, quality control and contract management for the Pune Metro Phase 2 Project. The contract duration will be for 5 years at the cost of Rs. 2,40,00,000 Crores.

FPJ Shorts
Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report
Retail Boom: Tier II & III Cities To Add 25 Million Sq. Ft. Of Mall Space In 5 Years, North India Leads With 44% Of New Developments, Says JLL Report
'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'What A Fraud Cricketer': Fans Brutally Roast Babar Azam As Ex-Captain Fails On Flat Multan Pitch On Day 1 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuts Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuts Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Read Also
Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count...
article-image

As per reports, Pune Metro’s Package Consul-01 is the first significant contract of Phase 2 which has been in pipeline since at least 2021. MahaMetro submitted Phase 2’s draft Detailed Project Report prepared by Urban Mass Transit Company, with several routes totaling 82.50 km, for approval to Pune Municipal Corporation in September 2022.

Phase 2’s plan has since been modified. the operational 14.665 km Aqua Line's two elevated extensions, (Vanaz -Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi – Wagholi extension), have been fast-tracked and absorbed into Phase 1A or Phase 1 Extension project.

Read Also
VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...
article-image

Underground Stations

Pune Metro recently issued a notification inviting tenders for the design and construction of underground stations at Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj. These stations are part of the Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro's Purple Line, which currently runs from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Teacher Alleges Sexual Harassment by School Admin, Claims Termination Without Action; FIR...

Pune: Teacher Alleges Sexual Harassment by School Admin, Claims Termination Without Action; FIR...

Pune: Congress Reduced Minority Affairs Ministry To 'Muslim Affairs Ministry', says Union Minister...

Pune: Congress Reduced Minority Affairs Ministry To 'Muslim Affairs Ministry', says Union Minister...

Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route...

Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route...

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's...

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Discovers What Dalits Eat as He Cooks 'Harbharyachi Bhaji' at Tempo Driver's...

38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know

38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know