Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count At 1.53 Lakh | Anand Chaini

Pune Metro has become one of the most preferred modes of transport for the Punekars. In September, the Pune Metro raked in a revenue of ₹7.06 crore and the ridership reached 46.19 lakh, the highest so far. Notably, the daily passenger count has also surged to 1.53 lakh. These numbers are expected to increase even further with the opening of the District Court to Swargate stretch this Sunday.

पुणेकरांनी दिलेल्या उत्स्फुर्त प्रतिसादासाठी #आभार!

An outstanding milestone achieved!



In September 2024, Pune Metro served a remarkable 46,19,130 passengers, marking our highest ridership ever!



Thank you!! Punekars for your incredible support. We’re excited to continue serving… pic.twitter.com/CeNwzs2Y2s — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) October 1, 2024

According to the data shared by Pune Metro, the ridership of the Purple Line (PCMC to Swargate) was 15.74 lakh in September and the revenue was ₹2.30 crore. On the other hand, the ridership of the Aqua Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi) was 30.49 lakh and the revenue was ₹4.76 crore.

Read Also Pune Metro Suspends Contractor For Overcharging Parking Fees At District Court Station Within A Day

Revenue of past months

August - ₹5.79 crore

July - ₹4.98 crore

June - ₹4.59 crore

May - ₹4.24 crore

April - ₹38.05 crore

March - ₹35.05 crore

Ridership of past months

August - 36.65 lakh

July - 31.20 lakh

June - 29.24 lakh

May - 26.26 lakh

April - 23.81 lakh

March - 22.58 lakh

Commuters demand an extension of metro timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate via video conference on Sunday, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). Now, commuters have begun demanding the extension of metro timings to midnight. Currently, the metro operates from 6am to 10pm.