Pune Metro Ridership Reaches 46.19 Lakh, Generating Revenue Of ₹7.06 Crore; Daily Passenger Count At 1.53 Lakh

Pune Metro has become one of the most preferred modes of transport for the Punekars. In September, the Pune Metro raked in a revenue of ₹7.06 crore and the ridership reached 46.19 lakh, the highest so far. Notably, the daily passenger count has also surged to 1.53 lakh. These numbers are expected to increase even further with the opening of the District Court to Swargate stretch this Sunday.
According to the data shared by Pune Metro, the ridership of the Purple Line (PCMC to Swargate) was 15.74 lakh in September and the revenue was ₹2.30 crore. On the other hand, the ridership of the Aqua Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi) was 30.49 lakh and the revenue was ₹4.76 crore.
Revenue of past months
August - ₹5.79 crore
July - ₹4.98 crore
June - ₹4.59 crore
May - ₹4.24 crore
April - ₹38.05 crore
March - ₹35.05 crore
Ridership of past months
August - 36.65 lakh
July - 31.20 lakh
June - 29.24 lakh
May - 26.26 lakh
April - 23.81 lakh
March - 22.58 lakh
Commuters demand an extension of metro timings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate via video conference on Sunday, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). Now, commuters have begun demanding the extension of metro timings to midnight. Currently, the metro operates from 6am to 10pm.