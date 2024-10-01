Pune: Commuters Criticise 'Apli PMPML' App Functionality, Demand Immediate Improvements | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) passengers have criticised the 'Apli PMPML' mobile application over its functionality. They have raised concerns over the unavailability of important functions such as different languages, GPS in special buses dedicated to women, delays in the actual status of the buses, etc.

Amit Abhyankar, member of Sahkarnagar citizens forum, stated, "The app is a good initiative and we want passengers to use it; however, PMPML needs to optimise and update it. The GPS is not installed on all the buses. Special buses for women have not been marked in the app. This should be done differently."

He added, "A few days earlier, I was going by the bus and it was full of passengers. Lady passengers were struggling to get a seat. However, just behind it, the women's special bus arrived. Lady passengers were not able to track those buses through the app due to the unavailability of that update. Moreover, route optimisation is another part to improve. However, while ticketing, there is no bug. The problem is that all the buses are not shown online. Bus stop-specific things need to be optimised. Apart from this, there is some issue with the marking of metro shuttles."

Shivani Kshirsagar, a passenger, said, "Language barrier is a major issue. Youngsters could understand English, but senior citizens are comfortable with the local language. The app should be in both English and Marathi. In the app, the map needs to be enhanced as it does not show nearby corporate offices or buildings."

Another passenger, Nilanjan Das, expressed, "I am employed in Viman Nagar. I regularly travel by PMPML buses. Getting the live status of a bus with a number is a little bit difficult sometimes. Apart from this, delay in the actual status of bus movement on the map is a serious issue, but it happens due to traffic congestion. Moreover, the feeder bus from the metro station is not available. Also, in the app, it should have two bus stops in search results, instead of many."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nitin Narvekar, Joint Managing Director, PMPML, said, "The ticketing system is good, and no such complaints have we received. However, we are modifying the app and setting up the vehicle tracking system in the remaining buses. Till now, the tracking system has been installed in 1,300 buses. Moreover, in the next ten days, an additional 300 buses will be attached to the tracking system. Since the launch day, we have received revenue worth ₹3.53 crore through the app only. Till now, 4.76 lakh people have downloaded the app. However, more functions will be added once the dedicated department sanctions the finance."