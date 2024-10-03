Pune Metro Routes: Check Progress, Opening Dates, Fares, Timings, and Stations for Nigdi-PCMC-Swargate-Katraj, Chandani Chowk-Vanaz-Ramwadi-Wagholi, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar, Kharadi-Khadakwasla, Katraj-Chandani Chowk-Hinjewadi

Pune Metro Routes: Check Progress, Opening Dates, Fares, Timings, and Stations for PCMC-Swargate-Katraj, Wagholi-Ramwadi-Vanaz, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar, Hadapsar-Khadakwasla, Katraj-Chandani Chowk-Hinjewadi | Anand Chaini

In the two and a half years since Pune's Metro project began, good progress has been made, but a lot is still left to do. To fully realise the Metro plan, quicker completion of new routes, better parking facilities, and feeder bus services are essential.

At present, a few routes in the city are complete, some are under construction, and others are awaiting permissions.

Let’s take a look at all the routes in the city:

Nigdi-PCMC-Swargate-Katraj

Part of the phase 1 of the Metro project. Earlier, the PCMC-Swargate project was planned, however, now two extension have been approved.

Pune Metro's current project consists of several corridors with both underground and elevated routes. Line 1, running from PCMC to Swargate, spans 17.4 km with 14 stations—5 underground and 9 elevated.

At present, only above two lines are functional.

Extensions include Line 1A, which stretches 4.413 km from PCMC to Nigdi with 4 elevated stations, and Line 1B, which extends 5.46 km from Swargate to Katraj, featuring 3 underground stations.

LINE 1 (PCMC - SWARGATE)

PCMC(Open)

Sant Tukaram Nagar(Open)

Bhosari (N.P.)(Open)

Kasarwadi(Open)

Phugewadi(Open)

Dapodi (Open)

Bopodi (Open)

Khadki

Range Hill

Shivaji Nagar(Open)

District Court (Open)

Kasba Peth - Budhwar Peth (Open)

Mandai (Open)

Swargate (Open)

LINE 1 A Extension (PCMC - Nigdi)

Chinchwad

Akurdi

Nigdi

Bhakti Shakti

LINE 1 B Extension (Swargate - Katraj)

Market Yard

Padmavati

Katraj

Maha-Metro charges a minimum fare of ₹10 and maximum fare of ₹35. PMC to Swargate route now takes just 34 minutes.

Chandani Chowk-Vanaz-Ramwadi-Wagholi

Maha-Metro is working on extending Line 2 of Pune Metro beyond its current Vanaz to Ramwadi route, which covers 15.7 km with 16 elevated stations. Plans are in place to extend the route from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi, pending approval from the central government.

The Vanaz to Chandani Chowk extension will add 1.12 km of elevated track, with two additional stations: Kothrud Bus Depot and Chandani Chowk. The Ramwadi to Wagholi extension, also elevated, will span 11.36 km and introduce 11 new stations, including Viman Nagar, Kharadi Bypass, and Wagholi. In total, these extensions will add 12.75 km and 13 stations to the network.

LINE 2 (VANAZ - RAMWADI)

Vanaz(Open)

Anand Nagar(Open)

Ideal Colony(Open)

Nal Stop(Open)

Garware College(Open)

Deccan Gymkhana(Open)

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan(Open)

PMC (Open)

District Court(Open)

Mangalwar Peth(Open)

Pune Railway Station(Open)

Ruby Hall Clinic(Open)

Bund Garden(Open)

Yerawada(Open)

Kalyani Nagar(Open)

Ramwadi(Open)

The Vanaz to Ramwadi route can be covered in 37 minutes.

Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar

Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, is a significant infrastructure project stretching 23.5 kilometers and featuring 23 stations, including key locations such as Hinjewadi, Megha Police, Wipro Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Wakad Flyover, Balewadi Stadium, Vidyapeeth Chowk, AIR Kendra, and Shivajinagar Court.

At Shivajinagar, Line 3 will seamlessly integrate with Pune Metro's existing Lines 1 and 2, enhancing connectivity across the city and providing commuters with more efficient transit options. This project is being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Tata Group and Siemens have formed a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, to execute the construction.

The 24-kilometer fully elevated corridor is one of the three key metro lines planned for Pune and will connect the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the central business district of Shivajinagar. Construction is progressing rapidly, with completion anticipated by March 2025, subject to various factors.

The stations along Metro Line 3 include:

Megapolis Circle Station

Embassy Quadron Business Park Station

Dohler Station

Infosys Phase II Station

Pall India Station

Shivaji Chowk Station

Hinjewadi Station

Wakad Chowk Station

Balewadi Stadium Station

NICMAR Station

Ram Nagar Station

Laxmi Nagar Station

Balewadi Phata Station

Baner Gaon Station

Baner Station

Krushi Anusadhan Station

Sakal Nagar Station

University Station

RBI Station

Agriculture College Station

Shivaji Nagar Station

Civil Court Station

Kharadi-Khadakwasla

The Maharashtra government has announced plans to explore the extension of the proposed 25.65-kilometer metro route from Kharadi to Kolhewadi on Sinhagad Road, further extending it to Khadakwasla dam. This move aims to improve connectivity in the region and cater to the growing transportation needs of residents in the areas along the route.

Maha Metro has prepared the DPR for Pune Metro Line 5 from Khadakwasla to Kharadi.

Read Also Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval

Katraj-Chandani Chowk-Hinjewadi

Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation recently said that a new metro route from Chandni Chowk to Hinjewadi is proposed. The suggestion for this new inclusion has been made, and efforts are underway to get other proposed routes approved in the Cabinet.

Status of the lines

Proposals for new metro routes worth ₹3,756 crores, including Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, SNDT to Manikbaug, and Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor, are pending Cabinet approval. Additionally, a 4.5-kilometer extension from Nigdi to Pimpri-Chinchwad and the Swargate to Katraj route are expected to receive final approval in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. Authorities are pushing to fast-track these important infrastructure projects