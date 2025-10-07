Ayush Prasad Appointed Nashik Collector; Jalaj Sharma Shifted To NMRDA |

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle announced by the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday, Jalgaon Collector Ayush Prasad has been appointed as the District Collector of Nashik, while Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma has been transferred as the Commissioner of Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

Meanwhile, it was expected that Sharma would remain as the District Collector in the backdrop of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, while his sudden transfer is being expressed as a surprise.

Sharma's career in Nashik was remarkable. The strictness of duty he showed in many cases remained in the news. He has been given the responsibility of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge has been appointed as the District Collector of Jalgaon.

Other key transfers across the state include:

- M. Devendra Singh, District Collector of Ratnagiri, has been appointed Member Secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Mumbai.



- Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chodane, has been appointed as Commissioner of Kumbh Mela, Nashik.

- Sanjay Kolte, Managing Director of Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project, Mumbai, has been appointed Sugar Commissioner, Pune.

- Manoj Jindal, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, Mumbai, has been appointed District Collector, Ratnagiri.