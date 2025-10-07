Nashik To Get Film City Near Igatpuri; Feasibility Report Submitted To Govt | TripAdvisor

The government has approved the creation of a film city on the lines of Goregaon Film City near Igatpuri under the Nashik Division Development Program 2009. The area of Igatpuri proposed for this film city is naturally very rich and beautiful.

Similarly, the distance from Igatpuri to Mumbai has also been significantly reduced due to the Samruddhi Highway. Therefore, “we will soon build a grand film city here,” informed the state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. On this occasion, Bhujbal said, “Even today, many Hindi and Marathi films and serials are shot in the Nashik area. The Planning Department had also approved an outlay of Rs 10 crore for the Nashik film industry for the period 2009 to 2012. For this project, the Nashik Collector has sent a proposal to the Revenue Department to conduct a physical inspection at Mouje Mundhegaon (Tal. Igatpuri) and give the government land there to the Cultural Affairs Department.”

Feasibility report from ‘Mitcon’

Bhujbal said that the task of examining whether this project to build a Nashik Chitranagari on the lines of Goregaon Chitranagari is economically feasible, and submitting a report was given to Mitcon through the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Corporation.

This organisation has prepared a feasibility report and submitted it to the Maharashtra Film Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation. The corporation has analysed and examined this feasibility report and submitted this report to the government.

Order to submit the report by November

At this time, Ajit Pawar directed that an expert consultant, KPMG, has been appointed to analyse the report received and conduct a financial viability and gap analysis of this project. This advisory body has been directed to submit its report by the end of November.

Pawar ordered that this land should be given to the Cultural Affairs Department. Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam suggested that an amusement park should be set up at this place along with Chitranagari.

The meeting was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department OP Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning Department Saurabh Vijay, Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Secretary of Cultural Affairs Department Kiran Kulkarni, Managing Director of Maharashtra Film Corporation Swati Mhase Patil, Divisional Commissioner of Nashik Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Nashik Committee Chief of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Film Corporation Sham Londhe, Director Raju Phirke, Line Producer Amit Kulkarni, Art Director Prasad Rahane, Film Producer Ambadas Khaire and others.