Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval |

The Maharashtra government on Sunday approved a proposal for a 28 km-long tunnel between Khadakwasla Dam and Phursungi. This project is expected to save around 2.8 TMC of water, which is sufficient for a two-month supply for the city. The project will also reduce water seepage and provide additional water for agriculture.

The water resources department plans to construct a ‘D’-shaped tunnel that will be 7.80 meters wide, 3.90 meters high, and 1.950 meters in circular height. This tunnel will increase the canal’s capacity to 1,510 cusecs, with water being carried by gravity to Phursungi.

Earlier, a technical study for the project’s implementation was conducted. The technical committee from the state irrigation department subsequently cleared the detailed project report of the proposed water tunnel.