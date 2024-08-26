 Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval

Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval

The water resources department plans to construct a ‘D’-shaped tunnel that will be 7.80 meters wide, 3.90 meters high, and 1.950 meters in circular height

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval |

The Maharashtra government on Sunday approved a proposal for a 28 km-long tunnel between Khadakwasla Dam and Phursungi. This project is expected to save around 2.8 TMC of water, which is sufficient for a two-month supply for the city. The project will also reduce water seepage and provide additional water for agriculture.

The water resources department plans to construct a ‘D’-shaped tunnel that will be 7.80 meters wide, 3.90 meters high, and 1.950 meters in circular height. This tunnel will increase the canal’s capacity to 1,510 cusecs, with water being carried by gravity to Phursungi.

Read Also
Name Pune International Airport After Sant Tukaram, Demands Murlidhar Mohol
article-image

Earlier, a technical study for the project’s implementation was conducted. The technical committee from the state irrigation department subsequently cleared the detailed project report of the proposed water tunnel.

FPJ Shorts
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Baseless': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi DISREGARDS Reports Of Leap & Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly Calling It Quits(Exclusive)
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'
'Launch In 24 Hours': Elon Musk's Polaris Dawn Carrying Four Astronauts All Set For A 'Spacewalk'
Major Fire Ablaze In Residential Complex In East London; Hundreds Of Firefighters At Rescue
Major Fire Ablaze In Residential Complex In East London; Hundreds Of Firefighters At Rescue
Jawa Set to Unveil New Modern Classic Motorcycle on September 3
Jawa Set to Unveil New Modern Classic Motorcycle on September 3
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP (SP) Demands Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation After Pune Cop Attacked With Koyta

NCP (SP) Demands Devendra Fadnavis' Resignation After Pune Cop Attacked With Koyta

Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval

Pune: 28 KM Tunnel From Khadakwasla Dam To Phursungi Gets Approval

Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

Weather Updates: Red Alert For Parts Of Maharashtra, Flash Flood Warning For Gujarat; Video

Pune: Punit Balan Group Conducts 4-Day Helmet Distribution & Traffic Awareness Campaign

Pune: Punit Balan Group Conducts 4-Day Helmet Distribution & Traffic Awareness Campaign

Bhopal-Pune Direct Flight To Start From October 1; Check Timings & Other Details

Bhopal-Pune Direct Flight To Start From October 1; Check Timings & Other Details