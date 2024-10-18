Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges Citizens to Check Their Names on the Voter List |

The countdown for the 2024 State Assembly Elections, scheduled for November 20, is officially underway. Pune District Collector and Election Officer Dr Suhas Divase has issued a reminder to citizens: ensure your name is on the voter list. The last day for voter registration is October 19, that is today.

Divase emphasised the importance of voter registration, particularly for those who have recently turned 18. He urged newly eligible voters to prioritize registering their names in the voter list, stating, "It is essential for every citizen who wishes to vote to ensure their name is included in the voter list."

For those who have not yet registered, the deadline for voter registration is October 19, 2024.

Voters are encouraged to check the status of their registration online at [electoralsearch.eci.gov.in](https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in). If their name is not listed, they can fill out Form No. 6 and submit it to their respective booth-level officer before the deadline.

Additionally, citizens can use the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline app to register from the comfort of their homes. To complete the process, proof of age and residence is required. Divase urged eligible voters who haven’t yet registered to act promptly.