 Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges Citizens to Check Their Names on the Voter List
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges Citizens to Check Their Names on the Voter List

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges Citizens to Check Their Names on the Voter List

Divase emphasised the importance of voter registration, particularly for those who have recently turned 18. He urged newly eligible voters to prioritize registering their names in the voter list, stating, "It is essential for every citizen who wishes to vote to ensure their name is included in the voter list."

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges Citizens to Check Their Names on the Voter List |

The countdown for the 2024 State Assembly Elections, scheduled for November 20, is officially underway. Pune District Collector and Election Officer Dr Suhas Divase has issued a reminder to citizens: ensure your name is on the voter list. The last day for voter registration is October 19, that is today.

Divase emphasised the importance of voter registration, particularly for those who have recently turned 18. He urged newly eligible voters to prioritize registering their names in the voter list, stating, "It is essential for every citizen who wishes to vote to ensure their name is included in the voter list."

For those who have not yet registered, the deadline for voter registration is October 19, 2024.

Read Also
Pune and Traffic Congestion: Did You Know? Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Were Added to Pune in Last 4 Years,...
article-image

Voters are encouraged to check the status of their registration online at [electoralsearch.eci.gov.in](https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in). If their name is not listed, they can fill out Form No. 6 and submit it to their respective booth-level officer before the deadline.

FPJ Shorts
BPSC Extends Application Deadline for 70th CCE 2024 to November 4: Increased Vacancies Announced, Check Details
BPSC Extends Application Deadline for 70th CCE 2024 to November 4: Increased Vacancies Announced, Check Details
Mumbai This Weekend: From MAMI Film Festival To Krishna Das's Live, Here's All You Can Do This Weekend
Mumbai This Weekend: From MAMI Film Festival To Krishna Das's Live, Here's All You Can Do This Weekend
Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned
Video: Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Unfortunate Dismissal, Chinnaswamy Crowd Left Stunned
Shocking Video: Chhattisgarh BJP Leader’s Six-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death While Playing Badminton Outside His Aunt’s Home In Ambikapur
Shocking Video: Chhattisgarh BJP Leader’s Six-Yr-Old Son Crushed To Death While Playing Badminton Outside His Aunt’s Home In Ambikapur

Additionally, citizens can use the Election Commission’s Voter Helpline app to register from the comfort of their homes. To complete the process, proof of age and residence is required. Divase urged eligible voters who haven’t yet registered to act promptly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner

Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner

Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct

Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...

Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents

Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents

Pune: MIT World Peace University to Hold 6th Convocation on October 19

Pune: MIT World Peace University to Hold 6th Convocation on October 19