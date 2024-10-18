 Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained

Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained

A youth from the north-eastern state and his friend had previously been robbed at Baner Hill, and the police arrested the thieves in that case as well.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained | Anand Chaini

The police arrested an accused who robbed three young women from the north-eastern state while they were walking on Baner Hill, stealing their mobile phones and valuables. The minor accomplices who were with the thief were also detained by the police.

The arrested individual has been identified as Drapet alias Vishal Prabhakar Samukhrao (19, Latur). Two minors who were with Vishal have been detained. A bike and a car have been seized from them.

Abiniyu Khangbabo Chawang (aged 36, currently residing at Rohan Nil Society, Baner) and her friend Chingmaliu Pamei, Upar Pamei, went for a walk on the Baner hills on the evening of October 13. At that time, the accused Vishal and his minor accomplices robbed the three women of expensive mobile phones, earbuds, and bags while threatening them. Abiniyu and Chingmaliu are both from Nagaland and work in a BPO. The frightened trio ran to the police and filed a complaint after the robbery. The police visited the spot as soon as they received information about the incident.

Read Also
Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner
article-image

An investigation was initiated by the police. A youth from the north-eastern state and his friend had previously been robbed at Baner Hill, and the police arrested the thieves in that case as well.

FPJ Shorts
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained

Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained

Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner

Pune: Fire at City Dairy Claims Life of 65-Year-Old Owner

Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct

Pune: Over 25,000 Campaign Materials Removed in 48 Hours Post Model Code of Conduct

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...

Pune: Last Day for Voter Registration Is October 19—District Collector Dr. Suhas Divase Urges...

Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents

Pune: Frequent Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life of Balewadi Residents