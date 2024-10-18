Pune: Youth Arrested for Robbing 3 Northeastern Girls on Baner Hill; 2 Minor Accomplices Detained | Anand Chaini

The police arrested an accused who robbed three young women from the north-eastern state while they were walking on Baner Hill, stealing their mobile phones and valuables. The minor accomplices who were with the thief were also detained by the police.

The arrested individual has been identified as Drapet alias Vishal Prabhakar Samukhrao (19, Latur). Two minors who were with Vishal have been detained. A bike and a car have been seized from them.

Abiniyu Khangbabo Chawang (aged 36, currently residing at Rohan Nil Society, Baner) and her friend Chingmaliu Pamei, Upar Pamei, went for a walk on the Baner hills on the evening of October 13. At that time, the accused Vishal and his minor accomplices robbed the three women of expensive mobile phones, earbuds, and bags while threatening them. Abiniyu and Chingmaliu are both from Nagaland and work in a BPO. The frightened trio ran to the police and filed a complaint after the robbery. The police visited the spot as soon as they received information about the incident.

An investigation was initiated by the police. A youth from the north-eastern state and his friend had previously been robbed at Baner Hill, and the police arrested the thieves in that case as well.