 Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner

Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner

The interrogation of the accused held on October 11, the first arrest in the case, has revealed that one of the accused had moved to Nagpur and from there to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner | FPJ Photo

Pune police on Thursday said a special counsel is being appointed in the October 3 gangrape case of a 21-year-old woman in Bopdev Ghat near here.The woman was raped by three persons, two of whom have been arrested.

"Special counsel is being appointed in the case and a proposal has been sent to the Maharashtra government. Our aim would be to complete the investigation as soon as possible, file chargesheet and fast track the case for early conviction," Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

The interrogation of the accused held on October 11, the first arrest in the case, has revealed that one of the accused had moved to Nagpur and from there to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Read Also
Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
article-image

Efforts on to tab third accused

FPJ Shorts
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives

"Search operations were held in Prayagraj and Varanasi with the help of the UP Special Task Force and the second arrest was made on Monday morning. Efforts are on to nab the third person involved in the crime," Kumar said.

Speaking about the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra and links to Pune, the commissioner said it would not be prudent to comment on a case that it being probed by police in the metropolis.

"Pune police is looking for anyone having links with the said gang," he, however, added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune and Traffic Congestion: Did You Know? Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Were Added to Pune in Last 4 Years,...

Pune and Traffic Congestion: Did You Know? Over 9 Lakh Vehicles Were Added to Pune in Last 4 Years,...

Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner

Pune Gangrape Case: Special Counsel Being Appointed in Bopdev Case, Says Police Commissioner

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Debunks 'Fake' List Of Candidates Being Circulated On Social...

CBI Arrests Pune AROC For Allegedly Demanding ₹3 Lakh Bribe From Director Of Mumbai-Based Company

CBI Arrests Pune AROC For Allegedly Demanding ₹3 Lakh Bribe From Director Of Mumbai-Based Company

Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune Accident: 23 Injured, 11 Critical After Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway